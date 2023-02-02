19 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold weather arrives tonight; below-zero wind chill Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day beginning tonight at 10:00 and continuing through Friday.

An Arctic front will move through our region tonight, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard.

Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero tonight.

Wind chill temperatures will remain below zero degrees through the day Friday.

Residents are encouraged to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.

Bring your pets inside.

Wind chills won’t rise above zero degrees until late Saturday morning.

The Arctic front will also facilitate the development of snow showers this evening.

There will be a quick and intense burst of snow, resulting in a quick coating (a trace to one inch of new snowfall), between 7:00 p.m. today and midnight.

Additional lake effect snow squalls will drift across the area on Friday.

In the meantime, today will feature cold February sunshine and blustery conditions.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

After Friday’s Arctic blast, temperatures will gradually thaw through the weekend.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 40s.

