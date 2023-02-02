19 News First Alert Weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 19th straight year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WeatheRate on Thursday awarded the 19 First Alert Weather team with the Most Accurate designation for the 19th year in a row.

“When it comes to northeast Ohio weather, accuracy is really the only thing that matters,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said. “I’m very proud of our entire team to once again be recognized with this honor. WeatheRate is the only service to measure day-in and day-out accuracy and to win again is an honor - but it’s also what we do.”

WeatheRate is the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.

