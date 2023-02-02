2 Strong 4 Bullies
2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo unveiled at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Women's Final Four
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo was announced Thursday morning at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In a joint event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the Mid-American Conference and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse unveiled the logo and trophy a day after National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Cleveland will host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four on April 5 to April 7, 2024 at the fieldhouse.

This year’s Final Four will be in Houston at the American Airlines Center.

The Final Four games start at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on March 31 on ESPN.

