2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo unveiled at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo was announced Thursday morning at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In a joint event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the Mid-American Conference and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse unveiled the logo and trophy a day after National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Women's Final Four (WOIO)

Cleveland will host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four on April 5 to April 7, 2024 at the fieldhouse.

This year’s Final Four will be in Houston at the American Airlines Center.

The Final Four games start at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on March 31 on ESPN.

