3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release.

At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.

Officials say the boys were seen getting into a white 2014 Ford Explorer and driving off without any lights on.

Police say the car’s license plates came back as having been reported stolen out of Cleveland.

The car fled for the eastbound 1-90 ramp on Hilliard Boulevard where it hit a tire deflation device deployed by Rocky River police, the release says.

Officials say Fairview Park and Rocky River police pursued the car until a passenger side tire fell off and the vehicle pulled off the highway at the Warren exit ramp.

Three teenage boys from Cleveland exited the vehicle before a fourth suspect drove off with Rocky River police following in pursuit, police say.

