Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents

By Jared Goffinet and Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.

The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.”

The alleged offense happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the documents. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

The Bengals are aware of the allegations against Mixon.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” a team spokesperson told FOX19 NOW.

