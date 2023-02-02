2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Banana Boat expands recall of sunscreen sprays for cancer risk

Banana Boat has expanded a sunscreen spray recall over the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Banana Boat has expanded a sunscreen spray recall over the cancer-causing chemical benzene.(FDA via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is expanding its recall for certain products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

According to Edgewell Personal Care Co., benzene was detected in internal reviews of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30.

Last year, three batches of the spray were included in a recall, with lot codes 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF.

In January, the company added another batch of the spray to the recall with lot code 20301CF, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the recall, some samples of the product also contained trace levels of benzene.

Edgewell said benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, but a review showed that unexpected levels of the chemical came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, as stated in the recall. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation and through the skin. It potentially can result in cancers and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

The company said it has directed retailers to remove the spray from their shelves. It’s also offering to reimburse customers who bought the products which were distributed nationwide.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 or check online for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog...
Police: Woman assaulted during dog robbery
An Alzheimer's Special Care Center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act