Cleveland 14-year-old missing, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say.

Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a description on the vehicle or person.

Sa'Love Johnson (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

