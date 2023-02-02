Cleveland 14-year-old missing, police say
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old.
Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say.
Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a description on the vehicle or person.
Anyone who sees Johnson or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.
