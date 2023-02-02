2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 14-year-old missing, police say

Sa'love Johnson
Sa'love Johnson(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say.

Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a description on the vehicle or person.

Sa'Love Johnson
Sa'Love Johnson(Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

