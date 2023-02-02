2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns, University Hospitals announce long-term extension

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Thursday said they will be continuing their partnership with University Hospitals as the team’s official health care partner.

UH, who has worked with the Browns since 2014, will continue to offer essential support for the team’s commitment to assisting development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a press release from the team.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with University Hospitals, a national leader in overall health care and sports medicine and a pioneer in research. Their network of highly skilled doctors, physicians and dedicated staff deliver exceptional results, making them a valuable asset to our community and team since our partnership started in 2014,” Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins said in a statement. “Player health and safety is paramount in professional sports, and UH’s medical experts, led by Dr. Voos, have offered tremendous assistance to our athletic training staff. As importantly, UH extends that level of high-quality care to all of our staff members, Browns fans and Northeast Ohio, as well as shares our passion for giving back to the community.”

