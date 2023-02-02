2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

Cecilia Kimmel
Cecilia Kimmel(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing.

According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street.

A friend told officers she may be a danger to herself, and police said she is considered endangered.

Cecilia, who is a transgender woman, was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

She is 6-feet-2 and 170 pounds, police said, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

