Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing.

According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street.

A friend told officers she may be a danger to herself, and police said she is considered endangered.

Cecilia, who is a transgender woman, was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

She is 6-feet-2 and 170 pounds, police said, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

