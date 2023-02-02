Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident’s pet was attacked by a coyote Wednesday morning.

Hudson city officials said the attack happened in the 2000 block of Ravenna St.

According to officials, this is coyote mating season and there have been increased coyote sightings.

Officials are warning residents to be careful when letting pets out in the early morning and late evening hours.

