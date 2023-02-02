2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson

(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident’s pet was attacked by a coyote Wednesday morning.

Hudson city officials said the attack happened in the 2000 block of Ravenna St.

According to officials, this is coyote mating season and there have been increased coyote sightings.

Officials are warning residents to be careful when letting pets out in the early morning and late evening hours.

Click here to see Hudson’s Coyote Management Plan.

