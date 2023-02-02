Cuyahoga County Court charges 3 in connection to child exploitation investigations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said three people are facing charges following separate incidents of child exploitation.

According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury on Feb. 1 returned indictments on Eric Bartlett, 39, from Cleveland Heights; John Orr, 22, from North Royalton; and Christopher Perry, 52, from Euclid.

Bartlett, who was previously registered as a Tier II sex offender, received 23 charges after his Jan. 30 arrest:

16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor

Six counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

One count of possessing criminal tools

Orr received 17 charges after his Oct. 7, 2022 arrest:

Six counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor

10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

One count of possessing criminal tools

Perry received 21 charges after his Oct. 21, 2022 arrest:

16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor

Four counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

One count of possessing criminal tools

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) triggered all three investigations, prosecutors said.

O’Malley said all three allegedly used popular social media applications to obtain the child exploitation material.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.