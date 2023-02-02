2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Dr Pepper to add Strawberries & Cream flavor

That’s 25 flavors in this new permanent addition to the country’s oldest beverage lineup.
DR PEPPER 'STRAWBERRIES & CREAM' ADDED TO POPULAR BEVERAGE LINEUP
DR PEPPER 'STRAWBERRIES & CREAM' ADDED TO POPULAR BEVERAGE LINEUP(Hand-out | Dr Pepper)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (WXIX) - Dr Pepper is adding Strawberries & Cream as a permanent flavor.

The company says in a news release it will be available on store shelves nationwide in February.

“The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish,” the release states.

The flavor joins a Dr Pepper lineup that already includes Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

The regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be available in 12 oz. 12-packs and 20 oz. bottles.

A zero sugar version will be offered in 12 oz. 12-packs.

It will be the only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda in the market.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

(File)
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Blue Bell releases new flavor that will taste similar to fruity cereal
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power