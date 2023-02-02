East Cleveland tenant living without water for more than a month, doesn’t know who’s responsible

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It sounds like something straight out of a nightmare.

No water for more than a month, leaking ceilings, and nowhere to turn. A man in East Cleveland says this is his reality, and to make matters worse, he doesn’t know who’s responsible.

It’s been more than a month since the water pipes burst in the home Reggie Gunn lives in on Shaw Avenue in East Cleveland.

“It flooded, then my neighbor had to call the fire department and he had to shut the water off,” said Gunn.

That was during that nasty blizzard, right before Christmas.

That means for the last five to six weeks, Gunn has been living with no water.

“Yeah when turning it on, I can’t even wash dishes.”

No dishes, no showers, Reggie can’t even brush his teeth at home.

Not to mention, he’s also been living with a leaking ceiling for months.

Gunn decided enough was enough, so he reached out to his property manager for help. The problem is, they’re no longer running the property.

With no where else to turn, Gunn called the 19 Troubleshooters for answers.

We started with the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office.

They were able to tell us the owner of the property.

We couldn’t find a phone number, just a PO box in Cleveland.

So is the owner responsible, or is there a new manager running things?

We’re still digging for that answer. We won’t stop until someone’s held accountable.

“Something needs to be done,” said Gunn.

You may be asking, where have Gunn’s rent payments been going this whole time?

After his ceiling started falling apart, he put his money into escrow with East Cleveland Municipal Court.

We also want to point out the previous manager offered Gunn two other places to move, but Gunn declined.

