FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using a gun in apartment robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.

The problem is, while one brother held the gun the other brother got into a fight with the victim and the victim’s brother.

Eddie Porter is a repeat violent offender with the sheriff’s department due to a burglary conviction in January of 2012.

Marvin Porter has a criminal record with the sheriff’s department that dates back to 2010.

Anyone with information on either of the Porters whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

