Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment

Shaker Heights Police
Shaker Heights Police(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment on Shaker Heights.

Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body.

Both the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed to 19 News that they were called to assist.

The Shaker Heights Police Department has not yet commented.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the death is a suspected homicide.

“I’m just shocked. People die all the time but it’s normal, natural causes. I’ve never heard of anything this in the neighborhood, in the apartment building,” a neighbor told 19 News.

She said officers questioned neighbors throughout the night on Tuesday.

“They just knocked on the door and asked if I noticed any suspicious activity at that apartment,” she said, adding that she wasn’t aware that unit existed.

A man listed as a property manager for the building told 19 News that police asked him not to comment, but he confirmed that surveillance footage has been turned over to investigators.

