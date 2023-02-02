2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to police.

He was described by police as an approximately 40-year-old man wearing a hoodie with possibly Harley Davidson logos on the front and the back, jeans, black and white sneakers, and a knit hat.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #23-006284 with your tips.

If you see the suspect, call 911 and do not approach them.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

