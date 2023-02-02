2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man injured, 2 dogs die in Canton house fire

(Pexels)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from the first floor kitchen window.

Firefighters said they found the victim in a first floor hallway.

According to firefighters, the victim, whose name is not being released, suffered serious burns and is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Two dogs died in the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause remains under investigation and firefighters said the damage estimate is $21,000.

