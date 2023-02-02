2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon.

Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m.

Canton bank robbery
Canton bank robbery((Source: Canton police))

Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the building in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3133 or the Canton Office of the FBI at 330-456-6200.

The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson
Strongsville police warn of mail thefts
The Porter brothers have warrants out for their arrest because of a 2021 incident where they...
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using a gun in apartment robbery in Cleveland
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Ohio Gov. DeWine wants to help schools pay for school resource officers