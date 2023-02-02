Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon.

Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m.

Canton bank robbery ((Source: Canton police))

Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the building in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3133 or the Canton Office of the FBI at 330-456-6200.

The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

