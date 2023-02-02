2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man steals bicycle from parking garage on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a bicycle from a parking garage on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the man walked into the garage in the area of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 30.

He cut the lock off of a black Fyxation bicycle and rode off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

