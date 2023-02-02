New study shows COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new COVID-19 study has shown that COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children in the US, but still shows COVID-19 is less likely to cause death in children than any other age group.

The study, published by JAMA Network Open, showed that one out of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August of 2021 and July of 2022. That ranked as the 8th leading cause of death for children and the highest for respiratory disease.

Researchers believe the numbers could actually be higher with many cases under-reported.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.