Ohio Gov. DeWine wants to help schools pay for school resource officers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will make three stops around the state today on budget proposal tour.

His first stop is Lakewood High School, where he is announcing his plan to assist schools with the cost of staffing school resource officers.

DeWine will then travel to Trumbull County, where he will give details on his proposed $45.9 million for Next Generation 911.

The new 911 infrastructure allows for the transmission of voice, photos, videos, and text messages to the new modernized 911 network.

His third stop will be in Marietta, where he will announce new details of his H2Ohio Rivers Initiative, which focuses on the health of Ohio’s rivers.

