2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG BUST
PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG BUST(SOURCE: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG BUST
PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG BUST(SOURCE: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but an open-air sniff conducted by a K-9 unit signaled the presence of narcotics.

Roughly 24 pounds of narcotics, believed to be MDMA, were found in the rear hatch, according to the post.

Police say a field test came back positive for methamphetamine.

the driver was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, according to the post.

Officials believe the narcotics have a direct connection to the Mexican Drug Cartel.

The P. A. C. E. Unit believes the total street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $1.34 million.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Ohio Gov. DeWine wants to help schools pay for school resource officers
Ohio Gov. DeWine wants to help schools pay for school resource officers
All three allegedly used popular social media applications to obtain the child exploitation...
Cuyahoga County Court charges 3 in connection to child exploitation investigations
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
https://www.cleveland19.com/2023/02/02/3-cleveland-teens-surrender-fairview-park-police-after-chase/
19 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold weather arrives tonight; below-zero wind chil