Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but an open-air sniff conducted by a K-9 unit signaled the presence of narcotics.
Roughly 24 pounds of narcotics, believed to be MDMA, were found in the rear hatch, according to the post.
Police say a field test came back positive for methamphetamine.
the driver was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, according to the post.
Officials believe the narcotics have a direct connection to the Mexican Drug Cartel.
The P. A. C. E. Unit believes the total street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $1.34 million.
