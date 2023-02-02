Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG BUST (SOURCE: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but an open-air sniff conducted by a K-9 unit signaled the presence of narcotics.

Roughly 24 pounds of narcotics, believed to be MDMA, were found in the rear hatch, according to the post.

Police say a field test came back positive for methamphetamine.

the driver was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, according to the post.

Officials believe the narcotics have a direct connection to the Mexican Drug Cartel.

The P. A. C. E. Unit believes the total street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $1.34 million.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.