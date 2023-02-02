2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to LCSO.

PCSO identified the occupants as four New York residents and one Louisiana resident.

Deputies saw criminal indicators and got consent to search the car, PCSO said.

The search led deputies to find nearly one pound of a substance believed to be Khat, along with $5,600 in currency, according to PCSO.

PCSO stated Khat contains an illegal controlled substance, and the amount seized in this traffic stop is three times the bulk amount throughout Ohio.

“Abusers of this substance claim the effects can be similar to that of Cocaine or Methamphetamine and the potential side effects are extremely dangerous,” PCSO described.

The substance will be sent to BCI for further analysis, according to PCSO.

PCSO said these charges will be filed once the results are in:

  • Trafficking in drugs
  • Possession of drugs
  • Criminal proceeds
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

