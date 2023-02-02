Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction accuracy rate calculated

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. (WOIO) - Phil the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania continued the yearly prediction as to whether or not spring will come early or if winter will last another six weeks.

His 2023 prediction was that winter would stick around for another six weeks based on him seeing his shadow.

This has been a long-standing tradition since the 1800s here in the United States, but it begs the question, how accurate are his predictions?

Since we have been keeping records, with the exception of nine years early in our recording history, Phil has not seen his shadow only 20 times.

This year marked 108 times that Phil has seen his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter.

To verify whether or not his predictions have been accurate, we look at temperatures across the country during the months of February and March.

We calculate the average temperature across the continental United States for February and March and see when combined if the overall deviation from average was warmer or colder.

If warmer than average and Phil predicted an early spring, it would be a forecast verification for him. If cooler than average and Phil predicted another six weeks of winter, it would be a forecast verification for him.

Any other combination would indicate that his forecast did not verify.

Just looking at the last 30 years, Punxsutawney Phil’s success rate was only around 37%.

Year See His Shadow? Compared to Average for February and March Prediction Verify? 2022 Yes Above Average No 2021 Yes Above Average No 2020 No Above Average Yes 2019 No Below Average No 2018 Yes Above Average No 2017 Yes Above Average No 2016 No Above Average Yes 2015 Yes Above Average No 2014 Yes Below Average Yes 2013 No Slightly Above Average Yes 2012 Yes Above Average No 2011 No Slightly Above Average Yes 2010 Yes Slightly Above Average No 2009 Yes Above Average No 2008 Yes Above Average No 2007 No Above Average Yes 2006 Yes Above Average No 2005 Yes Above Average No 2004 Yes Above Average No 2003 Yes Slightly Above Average No 2002 Yes Slightly Above Average No 2001 Yes Slightly Above Average No 2000 Yes Above Average No 1999 No Above Average Yes 1998 Yes Above Average No 1997 No Above Average Yes 1996 Yes Slightly Below Average Yes 1995 No Above Average Yes 1994 Yes Slightly Above Average No 1993 Yes Below Average Yes

While Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions may not be the most accurate, it will still remain a beloved early February tradition in the United States.

As for an accurate temperature forecast through the remaining nearly six weeks of winter, stick with the Certified Most Accurate 19 First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the latest weather conditions expected across Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.