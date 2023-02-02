2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case

Court case wrapping up after issue has been baking since 2017
By Megan McSweeney and Vic Gideon
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them.

“We have this unique of the oven and it’s really brought the community together except but for this fact that there’s a couple of neighbors that don’t appreciate it,” said neighbor Karen Rolfe. “It’s sad. It’s heart-breaking. It weighs on us daily.

In a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 in Cuyahoga County court, Brooks and Mika Jones said their house filled with smoke and fumes every time the outdoor pizza oven is used.

The complaint said nearby resident Paul Schambs constructed the oven in 2017, causing “intolerable” smoke and fumes multiple times since.

The Joneses said the smoke has not only caused medical issues, including sore throats, headaches, burning eyes and dizziness, but that they have been forced to leave their house due to fumes at least 15 times.

“I’ll feel it in my throat,” plaintiff, Brooks Jones testified, who lives two doors down with his wife Mika. “If my exposure is prolonged, I’ll get a gravely and hoarse voice.”

Court records said the oven is not regulated by the Cleveland Heights zoning ordinance because it is not considered a structure. The defense has argued a letter from the law department shows the oven is not in violation with any laws or codes.

The Joneses addressed the issue with Schambs and homeowner Mary Lynne Newsome after their first use of the oven, according to the complaint, but its use did not stop.

The Joneses said the smoke and fumes fill multiple rooms of their house, including the kitchen, living room, family room and back porch.

According to the complaint, the lot between the two homes does not block the smoke from traveling into the Joneses residence.

The trial could wrap up this week in Judge Shannon Gallagher’s courtroom.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cecilia Kimmel
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
Man injured, 2 dogs die in Canton house fire
(Source: Canton police)
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
Coyote attacks resident’s pet in Hudson