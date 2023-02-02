Strongsville police warn of mail thefts

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents of checks being stolen from the mail, altered and then cashed.

According to Strongsville police, there have been numerous reports of check thefts.

Police are telling residents to either pay their bill electronically or walk into the post office.

Officers are advising residents not to use their home mailbox or any post office drop boxes, including those at the Strongsville Post Office.

