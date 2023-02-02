Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

If you have any information, please contact the First If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break in and theft, call First District Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-029994

