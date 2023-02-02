2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect.

The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.

Police said the suspect then stole multiple articles of clothing and gift cards.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this trespassing and theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police
Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Firefighters battle blaze in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
Ryan Day
Ryan Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new cadets
Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new cadets