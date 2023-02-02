CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect.

The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.

Police said the suspect then stole multiple articles of clothing and gift cards.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this trespassing and theft.

