U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”

Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd Street in Lorain.

Palos, who was out on parole after serving time on federal drug charges, was wanted for multiple charges; including burglary and arson.

According to the U.S. Marshals, earlier this month Palos burglarized the home of an ex-girlfriend and assaulted her during the crime.

Within a week of the burglary, Palos was accused of two more domestic violence incidents against the same woman.

Lorain police said Palos is also the primary suspect in an arson from this past weekend.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann stated, “The Lorain Police Department takes crimes of violence very seriously and our Police Department and the citizens of the city of Lorain will not stand for offenders such as this in our community.”

“Every day this suspect was out on the street meant another day where violence could occur, especially for the victim of his assaults. Quick work by the Lorain Police and our task force led to a quick apprehension and a safer community in the city of Lorain,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

