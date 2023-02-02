2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman steals dog from owner in violent attack caught on camera, police say

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog robbery. (Source: Bell Gardens Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Police in the Los Angeles area are investigating an assault where a dog was stolen earlier this week.

The Bell Garden Police Department reports it is searching for a suspect who assaulted a person during a dog robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was captured by surveillance video from a nearby business that showed a female suspect attempting to take the victim’s 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

According to authorities, the victim can be seen trying to take the puppy back, but the suspect then violently assaults that person.

Police said a struggle ensued between the two until the victim got pushed to the ground and was pepper sprayed.

The suspect then grabbed the puppy and ran north on Eastern Avenue with it wrapped in a blanket, authorities said.

Bell Garden police said the victim suffered substantial injuries in the attack, which required medical treatment.

Authorities described the suspect as a female around 18-25 years old with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants.

The police department urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613 or Detective Martinez at 562-806-7618.

