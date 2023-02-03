19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Below zero wind chill and lake effect snow in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air mass in place today. Air temperatures will be in the lower to middle teens. A stout northwest wind at 15-25 mph. This will create wind chill values in the zero to 5 below range. A few spots could have a lower wind chill at times. Lake effect snow bands will be rolling in off of Lake Erie. You could get a few inches of powder if a stronger band moves into your area. The best opportunity for a little accumulation will be away from the lakeshore. Be prepared for rapid drops in visibility and road conditions. The wind decreases for a time tonight. Temperatures drop to around 10 degrees. Lake effect snow in the area this evening will diminish to flurries overnight. This is a quick blast of deep freeze. Temperatures moderate tomorrow and we will see a good deal of sunshine.

