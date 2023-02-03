2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police-issued bodycams caught troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arresting two people after getting caught with over two pounds of methamphetamine on the Ohio Turnpike on Monday.

OSHP Lt. Joel Smith said troopers pulled over a rented 2021 Mazda CX-5 at 12:18 p.m. for a marked lanes violation.

Troopers detected a smell of burnt marijuana, which prompted them to search the car under probable cause.

Smith said troopers found the methamphetamine, worth around $8,644 while searching the car.

Police arrested the diver, 27-year-old Brandi Vargason from Marble, Pennsylvania; and the passenger, 37-year-old Reginald Nix from Detroit, Michigan, with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine. Both are first-degree felonies.

Officials also said Nix was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Each suspect could face a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

This is a developing story.

