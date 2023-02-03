2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police-issued bodycams caught troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arresting two people after getting caught with over two pounds of methamphetamine on the Ohio Turnpike on Monday.

OSHP Lt. Joel Smith said troopers pulled over a rented 2021 Mazda CX-5 at 12:18 p.m. for a marked lanes violation.

Troopers detected a smell of burnt marijuana, which prompted them to search the car under probable cause.

Smith said troopers found the methamphetamine, worth around $8,644 while searching the car.

Police arrested the diver, 27-year-old Brandi Vargason from Marble, Pennsylvania; and the passenger, 37-year-old Reginald Nix from Detroit, Michigan, with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine. Both are first-degree felonies.

Officials also said Nix was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Each suspect could face a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
A local mom says her daughters 7th grade class's teacher was caught on video, calling a student...
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic...
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs