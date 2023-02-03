2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them.
The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police.
Take a close look at these pictures of the stolen guitars shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you see these guitars or have any information on the suspect(s) or the crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.