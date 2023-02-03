CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them.

The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police.

Take a close look at these pictures of the stolen guitars shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you see these guitars or have any information on the suspect(s) or the crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

