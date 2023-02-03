2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Parma officers save man’s life after heart attack

By Alec Sapolin and Winnie Dortch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Parma police officers are being hailed as heroes for their actions in saving a man suffering from a heart attack Saturday night.

The two patrolmen, Daniel Hollo and Anthony Molek, rushed to the Parma home on Jan. 28 after getting a call from Tonya Malinowski, who said her husband Scott fell to the floor.

“I don’t think he’s breathing,” Tonya said. “Please help me quick, get someone here quick.”

The two officers jumped immediately into action and began saving the man’s life.

Hollo said he had begun performing CPR, while Molek set up a defibrillator that was stored in their police car.

The two officers also calmed Tonya down during the process.

“It’s all about comforting them, letting them know that we are here to help and we’re going to do our best to help their loved one,” Molek said.

Other first responders arrived shortly after the two officers’ live-saving actions, bringing Scott to the hospital where he continues his recovery.

Tonya said it was the duo’s quick actions that saved her husband’s life.

“The police officers did their job on not only saving my husband’s life using the defibrillator, but they also made sure I was okay,” Tonya said from her husband’s bedside. “They took me to the hospital, walked me in the hospital, and made sure I was okay.

“I cannot thank you enough,” Tonya continued. “You gave me back my soulmate and I’ll appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”

