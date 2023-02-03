Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was arrested after a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. for a robbery.

According to the victim, he arranged to sell a phone on Facebook Marketplace and met a would-be buyer at the Kenmore Boulevard location.

Police say when he arrived, the situation escalated when the suspect pulled out a handgun, took the victim’s cell phone, and left the scene on foot.

Officers quickly developed a person of interest based on the information they gathered.

Police say officers arrived at a home in the 2000 block of 22nd Street Southwest.

Police say at the house they detained and later charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to the robbery.

During a search, officers recovered the victim’s cell phone, two AK-47-style rifles, and a 9mm handgun inside the residence.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.