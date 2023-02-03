2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell rips Dillon Brooks of Memphis after brawl: ‘That’s just who he is’

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks lays on the ground during a fight with Cleveland...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks lays on the ground during a fight with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. Mitchell and Brooks were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fight Thursday night between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks was heated.

And so were Mitchell’s postgame comments.

Editor’s Note: The video below includes instances of profanity. Viewer discretion advised.

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell, who was ejected in the third quarter for throwing the ball at Brooks. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Both players were ejected.

Cleveland won the game 128-113.

