Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell rips Dillon Brooks of Memphis after brawl: ‘That’s just who he is’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fight Thursday night between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks was heated.

And so were Mitchell’s postgame comments.

Editor’s Note: The video below includes instances of profanity. Viewer discretion advised.

Too many quotes, you’ve got to watch the whole thing.



Donovan Mitchell goes directly at Dillon Brooks in his postgame press conference. Must listen. @basketbllnews pic.twitter.com/m8CSeVedGW — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 3, 2023

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell, who was ejected in the third quarter for throwing the ball at Brooks. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Both players were ejected.

Cleveland won the game 128-113.

