Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.

Police said they stole multiple cigarettes and took off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the two men shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

