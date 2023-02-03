CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.

Police said they stole multiple cigarettes and took off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the two men shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

