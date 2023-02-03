Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.
The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.
Police said they stole multiple cigarettes and took off.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the two men shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.
