2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip

Derrick Matthews
Derrick Matthews(Source: City of Cleveland Heights)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights.

According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as he walked through a crosswalk.

The crash happened Jan. 19 near the Lee Road Library, and officers arrested the suspect Jan. 25, officials said.

He’s been identified by officials as Derrick Matthews.

On Jan. 31, Eisler was declared dead at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner said his cause of death was blunt force injuries.

According to city officials, it’s possible the charges against Matthews will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing 5.5 years
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say
Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say
Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID conference
Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID conference