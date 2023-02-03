Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights.

According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as he walked through a crosswalk.

The crash happened Jan. 19 near the Lee Road Library, and officers arrested the suspect Jan. 25, officials said.

He’s been identified by officials as Derrick Matthews.

On Jan. 31, Eisler was declared dead at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner said his cause of death was blunt force injuries.

According to city officials, it’s possible the charges against Matthews will be updated.

