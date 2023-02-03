Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse.

Carlyle Thomas lives at the Allerton Apartments on E. 13th in downtown Cleveland. His two young daughters stay here with him three days a week.

“A lot of stress,” said Thomas. “My kids can’t even sleep properly, eat properly, shower properly like that’s a lot to deal with for anybody.”

Thomas said since we were last here about two weeks ago the building hasn’t fixed his ceiling. He said on Wednesday night his ceiling leaked so much that it destroyed thousands of dollars worth of clothing and electronics.

“Lately I’ve just had a garbage can in both rooms and they’ve been filling up faster than normal and I woke up and the floor was flooded,” Thomas said.

He said at first maintenance didn’t even show up.

“As you can see, I called at 8:04,” Thomas said. “As you can see, I called right there and that was at 9 pm when the floor was flooded, and nobody come. I ended up having to dump all the water out myself and it was everywhere from the ceiling like the living room, bedroom, bathroom.”

On Thursday the property management company put Thomas in another apartment temporarily but now he wants to know if he will be reimbursed for his damaged property.

“Still, it’s not helping all the damages and all the stuff that I lost, and like it’s just unacceptable,” he said.

19 News tried to talk with retiree housing management but was told no management was at the building. So, we called them, but no one answered.

We also reached out to Cleveland’s HUD office because the Allerton is a low-income building, no one answered so we left a message.

“Just move everybody out to a nicer apartment complex because nobody deserves to keep going through that.”

The 19-Troubleshooter team will keep trying to get answers.

