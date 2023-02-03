Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shocking video from inside a school gives a listen to a teacher berating an elementary school classroom using gay slurs.

At least one parent tells 19 News they want that teacher fired.

“What are you gay? Purple slippers, what are you gay? H***, h***.”

Slurs allegedly hurled at a 7th-grade student. One parent said it was not from a classmate but from a teacher.

“I am going to make sure I point out your stupid nose every day to make you feel like c***” “You can try to delete s***, but s*** don’t get deleted”

“This makes you think, how do these teachers actually speak to your children?” said mom, Tanya Berger.

Berger said her daughter was there as the teacher went on her tirade.

It allegedly happened at Benjamin Franklin Elementary. According to Berger, she said her daughter said it happened several weeks ago and the video was passed around among the students.

As soon as Berger saw it, she told 19 News she was furious.

“I brought forth the video and said, ‘hey, you need to look into this. You guys need to figure out what’s going on’” said Berger.

To be fair, 19 News reached out to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for a statement.

CMSD sent an incident report that said this all started after a fight. In the report, it states, “The teacher expressed her disappointment with them and the consequences the class would endure if their behavior continued.”

A statement from CMSD reads:

“The District is aware of allegations that one of our teachers engaged in a verbal altercation with students that neither reflects the values of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District nor conduct becoming a professional educator. Disciplinary procedures are in place to address allegations of misconduct. Until that process is complete, the teacher accused has been reassigned to duties that do not involve direct interaction with students.”

Berger said she hopes a punishment is handed soon so nothing like this happens again.

“You cannot use derogatory words to try and show how you feel and that’s exactly what she did,” said Berger.

19 News also is not naming the teacher until the investigation is complete.

