2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud

Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud
Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud(SOURCE; Mansfield Department of Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two search warrants have been served in connection to a crime ring that police believe is connected to a large bank fraud operation, according to a press release.

The Cleveland Field Office of the US Secret Service has been working with the Northern Ohio Financial Crimes Task Force (NOFCTF) and Mansfield Police Detectives to serve the warrants following an investigation, the release says.

Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud
Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud(SOURCE: Mansfield Department of Police)

According to the release, the units identified over $893,000.00 in potential/attempted fraud losses from counterfeit checks, fraudulent ATM withdrawals, Point of sale and PIN purchases, and cash withdrawals from Krogers primarily in the Mansfield area.

Officials say the focus group of suspects willingly deposit counterfeit checks into their bank accounts then withdraw the money from ATM’s inside of Kroger’s grocery stores in northern Ohio.

The investigation has identified over 50 suspects or willing participants, according to the release.

Officials say Timothy Robinson has been charged with counterfeiting.

If anyone has further information regarding this ongoing investigation please contact Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Cleveland community mourns 2 men killed in New York plane crash
NTSB releases initial report from deadly New York plane crash
Fire at Milan factory causes over $1 million in damages
Fire at Milan factory causes over $1 million in damages
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled