MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two search warrants have been served in connection to a crime ring that police believe is connected to a large bank fraud operation, according to a press release.

The Cleveland Field Office of the US Secret Service has been working with the Northern Ohio Financial Crimes Task Force (NOFCTF) and Mansfield Police Detectives to serve the warrants following an investigation, the release says.

Cleveland Secret Service issue warrants for Mansfield fraud (SOURCE: Mansfield Department of Police)

According to the release, the units identified over $893,000.00 in potential/attempted fraud losses from counterfeit checks, fraudulent ATM withdrawals, Point of sale and PIN purchases, and cash withdrawals from Krogers primarily in the Mansfield area.

Officials say the focus group of suspects willingly deposit counterfeit checks into their bank accounts then withdraw the money from ATM’s inside of Kroger’s grocery stores in northern Ohio.

The investigation has identified over 50 suspects or willing participants, according to the release.

Officials say Timothy Robinson has been charged with counterfeiting.

If anyone has further information regarding this ongoing investigation please contact Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

