Donovan Mitchell ejected from Cavaliers game (video)
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was thrown out of Thursday night’s Cavaliers game after a fight with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.
The play happened in the 3rd quarter, when it appeared Brooks tried to hit Mitchell in the groin.
Officials ejected both players following the scuffle.
Cleveland pulled away after the fight for a 128-113 blowout win.
Darius Garland, snubbed earlier in the night when All-Star reserves were announced, had 32 points and 11 assists.
Jarrett Allen added 18 points and 11 rebounds
