Donovan Mitchell ejected from Cavaliers game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was thrown out of Thursday night’s Cavaliers game after a fight with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks.

The play happened in the 3rd quarter, when it appeared Brooks tried to hit Mitchell in the groin.

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Officials ejected both players following the scuffle.

Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks tussle in Cleveland 👊



🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/z5le7GOYt2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 3, 2023

Cleveland pulled away after the fight for a 128-113 blowout win.

Darius Garland, snubbed earlier in the night when All-Star reserves were announced, had 32 points and 11 assists.

Jarrett Allen added 18 points and 11 rebounds

