CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want a Valentine who will love you forever, adopt one who has four paws and is waiting for you at the Stark County pound!

The Stark County Dog Warden is hosting their find “the one” adoption event in hopes their dogs will find their “furever” home.

Now through Valentine’s Day, you’ll get $25 off all adoptions, plus two free 30-minute training sessions at Cosmic K9!

This makes the adoption fees $60 for a grown dog, $111 for a puppy, and $14 for a Stark County license.

The Stark County Dog Warden is located at 1801 Mahoning Rd. NE in Canton.

Call 330-451-2343 for more information on adopting your new Valentine.

Find ‘the one’ at Stark County Dog Warden Valentine’s Day adoption event (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

