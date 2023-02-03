Fire at Milan factory causes over $1 million in damages

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from Erie and Huron counties battled a blaze Friday at a Milan factory.

Milan Township Fire Chief Brian Rospert said crews responded around 10:15 a.m. to a building on Lockwood Road for the fire.

He says staff was inside the factory, which produces rolled rubber roofing, but evacuated safely.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 1:30 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation but is thought to be electrical, the chief says.

Damages are estimated to be $1.5 million.

Mutual aid was provided by Norwalk, Berlin Heights and Huron fire departments.

