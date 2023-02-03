Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said late Thursday night a man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment.

Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body.

Both the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed to 19 News that they were called to assist.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the death is a suspected homicide.

Shaker Heights police Commander John Cole said 48 hours worth of investigation determined the murder was a planned attack.

Officials confirmed that 24-year-old Christian Warner, of Cleveland, was arrested in Broward County, Florida. Police are currently waiting for extradition after he was charged with aggravated murder.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

