NTSB releases initial report from deadly New York plane crash

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday released its preliminary findings on January’s plane crash that killed 2 Cleveland natives.

The victims, previously identified as Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub, died in the Jan. 19 crash near the Westchester County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said previously the single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was headed to the Cuyahoga County Airport.

The initial findings say the pilot reported the plane experiencing a poor flight performance at 5:16 p.m., followed by a report of a dead cylinder two minutes later. It was at this point that the pilot diverted the flight path to the Westchester County Airport.

The NTSB says the pilot declared an emergency at 5:21 p.m. when the plane’s engine oil pressure levels began to drop.

The pilot issued a “mayday” call at 5:25 p.m., three minutes before the crash.

The NTSB said communications with the pilot ended 1.6 miles from the airport. The plane first crashed into a tree 100 feet above the ground, and the full wreckage was found 250 feet away from the initial crash.

NTSB officials confirmed a hole was found in the engine and fresh oil was found on the bottom of the plane.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

