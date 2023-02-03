2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

Emperor Tamarin monkey
Emperor Tamarin monkey(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Ohio Department of Health
Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID conference
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
Amanda Dean, a mother of four, disappeared in July 2017 from Collins.
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing 5.5 years