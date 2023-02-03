2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Student arrested after bringing gun, ammo to New Philadelphia middle school

Officials said there are no known reports of threats being made against any staff or students.
Officials said there are no known reports of threats being made against any staff or students.(clear)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A middle school student in New Philadelphia was taken into custody on Thursday after being found with a gun and ammo in his backpack.

A department press release said officers were called to Welty Middle School at around 2:30 p.m. after another student told the principal about the gun.

Officials confirmed a gun and ammo-filled magazines were seized at the school and the student was taken into custody.

Officials said there are no known reports of threats being made against any staff or students.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

2 Parma officers save man's life after heart attack
2 Parma officers save man's life after heart attack
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero