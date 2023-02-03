Police: Student arrested after bringing gun, ammo to New Philadelphia middle school

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A middle school student in New Philadelphia was taken into custody on Thursday after being found with a gun and ammo in his backpack.

A department press release said officers were called to Welty Middle School at around 2:30 p.m. after another student told the principal about the gun.

Officials confirmed a gun and ammo-filled magazines were seized at the school and the student was taken into custody.

Officials said there are no known reports of threats being made against any staff or students.

