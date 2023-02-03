Report: Kyrie Irving wants to be traded (again)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyrie Irving wants to be traded.

Again.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Irving is 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27 points per game.

The Nets are 4th in the East at 31-20.

Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July of 2017, just one year after helping Cleveland to an NBA championship.

He was traded to Boston a month later for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and a draft pick that became Colliln Sexton.

Irving is making $36.9 million in the final year of his Brooklyn contract.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.