Report: Kyrie Irving wants to be traded (again)
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyrie Irving wants to be traded.
Again.
Irving is 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27 points per game.
The Nets are 4th in the East at 31-20.
Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July of 2017, just one year after helping Cleveland to an NBA championship.
He was traded to Boston a month later for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and a draft pick that became Colliln Sexton.
Irving is making $36.9 million in the final year of his Brooklyn contract.
