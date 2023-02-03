2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Kyrie Irving wants to be traded (again)

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyrie Irving wants to be traded.

Again.

Irving is 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27 points per game.

The Nets are 4th in the East at 31-20.

Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July of 2017, just one year after helping Cleveland to an NBA championship.

He was traded to Boston a month later for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and a draft pick that became Colliln Sexton.

Irving is making $36.9 million in the final year of his Brooklyn contract.

