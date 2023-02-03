Say your vows at Cleveland Municipal Court this Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want to get married on the most romantic day of the year?

Cuyahoga County residents can at Cleveland Municipal Court this Valentine’s Day!

The weddings will be performed in the Atrium of the Justice Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Couples who are interested must obtain their marriage license in advance at the Cuyahoga County Courthouse at 1 Lakeside Ave. Room 146.

The marriage license costs $60.

Couples must then register and pay a $20 fee to the Cleveland Clerk of Court at the Justice Center on the second floor.

Both the County Marriage License Bureau and the Cleveland Municipal Clerk of Court only accept cash for their marriage fees.

The deadline to register is 12 p.m. on Feb. 13.

These are the judges will officiate the weddings:

the Honorable Lauren C. Moore

the Honorable Andrea Nelson Moore

the Honorable Suzan Sweeney

the Honorable Jazmin Torres-Lugo

the Honorable Shiela Turner McCall

The Justice Center is located at 1200 Ontario St.

